Russia strikes Ukraine’s critical port facilities in Odesa after halting grain deal

Drone and missile attacks damaged critical port infrastructure in Ukraine, destroying 60,000 tons of grain.

July 19, 2023 - 1:49 PM

The Barbados-flagged ship "Nord Vind" coming from Ukraine loaded with the grain is anchored for inspection in Istanbul on Oct. 11, 2022. (Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed intense drone and missile attacks overnight Wednesday, damaging critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, including grain and oil terminals, and wounding at least 12 people, officials said.

The bombardment crippled significant parts of export facilities in Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk and destroyed 60,000 tons of grain, according to Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry.

It came days after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a wartime deal that enabled Ukraine’s exports to reach many countries facing the threat of hunger.

