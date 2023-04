Board members for the Iola district will wait to decide what to do about a vacancy, after Mandey Coltrane resigned her position.

Coltrane submitted a letter of resignation effective Monday; she did not give a reason. Coltrane has frequently been absent from board meetings and has attended only one of the past eight meetings.

She was elected in November 2021 and took office in January 2022. Her term expires in January 2026.