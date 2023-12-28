School leaders say shift to open enrollment won’t be easy

WICHITA — A new state law that goes into effect next fall lets Kansas students attend schools outside the districts where they live, as long as there is space available.

School leaders in some high-demand districts say they’re already hearing from families who want to enroll. But they say the new law won’t be simple, and they’re not ready to just throw open their doors.

“We were getting calls in July of ’22 saying, ‘Hey, I heard this passed. Sign me up. I’m ready to come,’” said Brett White, superintendent of the Andover school district east of Wichita.