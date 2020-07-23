Education leaders abdicate responsibility

The Kansas Board of Education couldn’t meet in person Wednesday because indoor gatherings aren’t safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So they met virtually, via Zoom, and rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to delay the start of school.

“I find it ironic,” said Jim Porter, a former music teacher from Fredonia, “that we are deciding the wisdom of sending half a million schoolchildren and tens of thousands of employees back to school from the comfort and safety of our own homes.”