Education leaders abdicate responsibility

"The state board had a chance to affirm Kelly’s three-week delay, which would have bought districts a little time to finalize plans, gather protective equipment and make sure learning — whether in-person or online — is as safe and effective as possible."

July 23, 2020 - 8:23 AM

The Kansas Board of Education couldn’t meet in person Wednesday because indoor gatherings aren’t safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So they met virtually, via Zoom, and rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to delay the start of school.

“I find it ironic,” said Jim Porter, a former music teacher from Fredonia, “that we are deciding the wisdom of sending half a million schoolchildren and tens of thousands of employees back to school from the comfort and safety of our own homes.”

