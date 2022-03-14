 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
SEKMHC goes tobacco-free

The Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center adopted a tobacco free policy on Jan. 1.

The Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, located at 304 N. Jefferson in Iola, offers a range of services to help you improve your love life. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

The Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center (SEKMHC) is now tobacco free.

The center adopted an  agency-wide, tobacco free policy on Jan. 1. Clients, visitors, and staff are prohibited from using tobacco products at all SEKMHC facilities, agency vehicles, and properties. 

SEKMHC’s vision is to improve the quality of life in Southeast Kansas. The tobacco-free procedure has been endorsed by numerous health advocacy groups and is intended to help SEKMHC to maintain the healthiest possible environment for clients, visitors, and staff. 

