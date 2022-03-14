SEKMHC goes tobacco-free

The Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center (SEKMHC) is now tobacco free.

The center adopted an agency-wide, tobacco free policy on Jan. 1. Clients, visitors, and staff are prohibited from using tobacco products at all SEKMHC facilities, agency vehicles, and properties.

SEKMHC’s vision is to improve the quality of life in Southeast Kansas. The tobacco-free procedure has been endorsed by numerous health advocacy groups and is intended to help SEKMHC to maintain the healthiest possible environment for clients, visitors, and staff.