 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Sen. Moran promotes Humboldt to Congress

Sen. Jerry Moran spoke on the Senate floor about Humboldt on Wednesday. He highlighted the work done by A Bolder Humboldt, local businesses and others to revitalize the community into "a model for rural towns across our state and our country."

By

News

September 30, 2022 - 3:06 PM

Sen. Jerry Moran speaks about Humboldt on the Senate floor. Photo by SCREENSHOT

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Kansas senator sent a little love to Humboldt as he sought to educate Congress about the good things happening in his home state.

Sen. Jerry Moran on Wednesday highlighted Humboldt while speaking on the Senate floor, responding to a joke made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams that “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.”

“I had planned to give this speech before the mayor of New York City used Kansas as a punchline, but now it seems a little more fitting,” Moran said.

Related
July 29, 2022
July 29, 2022
June 13, 2022
January 6, 2021
Most Popular