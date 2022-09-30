Sen. Moran promotes Humboldt to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Kansas senator sent a little love to Humboldt as he sought to educate Congress about the good things happening in his home state.

Sen. Jerry Moran on Wednesday highlighted Humboldt while speaking on the Senate floor, responding to a joke made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams that “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.”

“I had planned to give this speech before the mayor of New York City used Kansas as a punchline, but now it seems a little more fitting,” Moran said.