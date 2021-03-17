Senate majority leader arrested for DUI and more

TOPEKA — Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop didn’t report for duty Tuesday after the Wichita Republican was released from the Shawnee County Jail where he was taken for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving a vehicle the wrong direction on Interstate 70.

Suellentrop was booked into jail at 3:55 a.m. after pulled over on I-70. He was taken into custody by Capitol Police, a division of the Kansas Highway Patrol, following a pursuit that ended near Eighth Street in Topeka. He was apparently uncooperative at the scene and was transferred to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other offenses.

He appeared before a Shawnee County District Court judge by video link in handcuffs, jumpsuit and COVID-19 mask on suspicion of DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding, improper crossover on a divided highway and improper driving. He was released by court order, but didn’t appear at the Capitol when the Senate gaveled into session for the day.