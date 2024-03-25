 | Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Senate sends $1.2 trillion package to Biden

In an overnight vote, the US Senate sends $1.2 trillion government spending package to Biden.

March 25, 2024 - 2:03 PM

A U.S. Senate vote in the wee hours on Saturday wrapped up the government funding process for fiscal year 2024, six months late. Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom/Kansas Reflector

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate took a broadly bipartisan vote early Saturday to approve a $1.2 trillion spending package, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature with no time to spare after missing a midnight deadline.

The 74-24 vote wraps up the government funding process for fiscal year 2024, which began back on Oct. 1, making lawmakers just about six months behind schedule. Congress passed the other six bills in mid-March after relying on short-term spending measures to bridge the gap.

Senate approval came shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, creating a minor funding lapse that was not expected to have any real effect. Biden was expected to sign the bill later Saturday.

