Sky watch

International Space Station will pass overhead tonight.

August 3, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Fellow sky watchers. 

There is going to be a spectacular pass of the International Space Station tonight.

 Look for the ISS to appear in the northwest skies at 9:12 this evening. 

