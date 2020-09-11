Small grants make big impact

“That $7,500 is saving us right now,” said Jessica Quinhones, in reference to a recent CDBG-CV microbusiness grant awarded to Around the Corner coffee shop.
Recent Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) were made possible by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, as were new grants for nonprofits and small businesses born of the SPARK program, which are detailed in more depth below.
Quinhones said that her $7,500 in grant funds “means a couple months more of keeping our doors open,” and until business picks up during the holiday season.
“It allows us to move forward. … get back on track.”
Getting back on track has been difficult at the coffee shop lately, and things have been especially tough since people are no longer receiving government stimulus benefits, noted Quinhones.
“We’re having more trouble now than we were two months ago,” she said.
“We aren’t an essential business,” Quinhones added. “When people cut something, it’s coffee.”
As for how the grant funds would be spent, Quinhones said they’d mostly go to cover payroll, along with “a couple of big, outstanding bills.”
The overall application wasn’t too difficult, she remarked, save the challenges produced by not having any previous experience with grants.
The hardest part was “gathering up all we’d paid for,” in terms of invoices, Quinhones said.
“The more organized you are, the easier it’s going to be.”
Quinhones also recommended that other local entities pursue COVID-19 relief programs born of the CARES Act.
“Anybody, if they’re struggling right now,” she said, “I would definitely tell them to try.”
“Might as well throw your hat in the ring.”
READY to throw?
The third round of CDBG grants is now open, though some restrictions apply, such as the entity cannot have received prior assistance in the form of EIDL funds, and 50% of employees must be low-to-moderate income status.
Those entities primarily needing personal protective equipment (PPE) are encouraged to contact Allen County Emergency management at 620-365-1477, as there $500,000 in SPARK funds totally dedicated to this purpose.
The newest round of Allen County SPARK funds are now available to local nonprofits ($160,000) and small businesses ($135,000).
These grants can range up to $7,500 based on need, and may be applied for over the next two weeks.
Food pantries, food access and social service organizations are especially encouraged to apply and will be given priority.
Businesses whose revenues were impacted by at least 25% due to COVID-19 will take priority, and examples of funding categories might include: working capital expenditures, website development for e-commerce and advertising.
Entities must have existed prior to Jan. 1, 2020, and should be able to provide documentation in the form of invoices, receipts, payroll, etc.
Funds can be spent on COVID-related costs, impacts to an entity due to COVID and reimbursements for future expenditures that are COVID-related and where funds are expended by Dec. 1.
Entities that have already received funding in the form of the Payment Protection Plan (PPP) or an Emergency Disaster Loan (EIDL) are NOT rendered ineligible and may still apply. There is also no low-to-moderate income (LMI) requirement.
Nonprofits are required to complete a final report by Dec. 1, 2020 explaining their use of funds and providing supporting documentation for expenditures. Small businesses are not required to compose a report.
Final applications will be approved by Allen County commissioners, but all identifying information on will remain anonymous.
For questions or to set up an appointment, contact Thrive Allen County (Becky Voorhies) at 620-365-8128 or becky@thriveallencounty.org.
Forms are available on the Allen County.gov and Thrive Allen County.org websites.