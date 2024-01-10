 | Wed, Jan 10, 2024
Somali extremists kill one, capture five from UN helicopter

The al-Shabab extremist group killed on person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter that made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the fighters.

January 10, 2024 - 2:08 PM

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab extremists on Wednesday killed one person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter that made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the fighters.

The minister of internal security of Galmudug state in central Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe, told The Associated Press by phone that the helicopter made the landing due to engine failure in Xindheere village.

The minister said seven passengers were on board: six foreigners and one Somali national. He said al-Shabab captured five passengers and another was shot dead while trying to escape. One passenger remained at large.

