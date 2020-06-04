Menu Search Log in

3 hurt in riot at Kansas prison

Altercation between two inmates started in dining hall, followed by larger fight with inmates, staff in prison yard.

By

State News

June 4, 2020 - 9:20 AM

Hutchinson Correctional Facility. Photo by Kansas Department of Corrections

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Part of a Kansas prison was placed on lockdown Wednesday night after a riot in which windows were broken and two staff members and one inmate were hurt.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that the melee started around 5:15 p.m. with a physical altercation between two inmates in the dining hall at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. The release said that a “chemical agent was deployed to help gain control of the situation” and that the remaining offenders were moved to a yard for decontamination.

Another altercation then erupted in the yard between two offenders, leading about 40 other inmates to begin throwing objects at staff. The release said windows and doors were broken before the offenders could be returned to their cells. The prison houses houses 1,884 men. 

