AG to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas in November.

State News

February 2, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue the Biden administration over lesser praire chicken protections. GREG KRMOS/USFWS VIA KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA —  Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration over the lesser prairie chicken, calling federal protections for the bird illegal and potentially devastating to landowners and businesses in the state. 

In a Tuesday announcement, Kobach said the listing of the bird as a threatened species failed to consider Kansas’ conservation and mitigation measures, and that state wildlife officials were already working with landowners to conserve the species. 

“The Biden administration’s listing of this species will have a devastating impact on Kansas ranchers, Kansas oil producers, and Kansas wind farms. Moreover, it is illegal,” Kobach said. “Kansas will lead the way in fighting against this overreach by the Biden administration.”

