Attorneys debate Kansas election law

TOPEKA — Voting rights attorneys battled Thursday in the Kansas Court of Appeals over the merits of a 2021 law that threatens felony prosecution for any activity that could be mistaken as the work of an election official.

Nonprofits including the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Kansas Appleseed, Loud Light and others sued the state before the law took effect July 1, halting voter registration drives and outreach efforts for fear of running afoul of the new provisions. Following a failed request for a temporary injunction blocking part of the law in September, the lawsuit continued with cases for and against House Bill 2183 and House Bill 2332.

While the nonprofits said they are unable to effectively conduct their business without the threat of prosecution, Bradley Schlozman, a Wichita attorney hired by the state to defend the law, said these groups were creating a concern that did not exist.