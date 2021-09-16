 | Thu, Sep 16, 2021
Judge: Kansas must pay $1.42M to voting rights attorneys

A federal judge ordered Kansas to pay attorney fees regarding lawsuit over a voter ID law.

September 16, 2021 - 9:47 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge ordered Kansas on Wednesday to pay a total of $1.42 million to attorneys who succeeded in getting the federal courts to strike down a state law requiring new voters to show papers documenting their U.S. citizenship when registering.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ruled the attorneys suing the Kansas secretary of state’s office over the law should receive more than $1.07 million to cover their fees and another $350,000 for litigation expenses. The lawyers had initially sought more than $3.3 million. The parties negotiated a lower amount that was  presented to the judge  Friday.

The law was championed by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who led former President Donald Trump’s now-defunct voter fraud commission. Kobach was a leading source for Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that millions of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally may have voted in the 2016 election.

