 | Mon, Sep 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

COVID could add time to school days

A new state law that limits what districts can offer for online education could translate into schools adding time to the end of their day because of COVID outbreaks and disruptions.

By

State News

September 13, 2021 - 9:25 AM

A kindergartner at Colvin Elementary School in Wichita. Photo by Kansas News Service

WICHITA — As more Kansas school districts report rising cases of COVID-19 and virus-related quarantines, educators are having to navigate a new state law that limits what they can offer online.

That’s already having an effect on school schedules in Wellington, where officials abruptly closed all schools through Labor Day and sent students home without a remote-learning option because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Beginning Sept. 7, the Wellington district began adding 10 minutes to the end of each school day to comply with state guidelines for the minimum number of instructional hours.

Related
September 2, 2021
August 30, 2021
February 11, 2021
July 28, 2020
Most Popular