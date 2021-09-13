COVID could add time to school days

WICHITA — As more Kansas school districts report rising cases of COVID-19 and virus-related quarantines, educators are having to navigate a new state law that limits what they can offer online.

That’s already having an effect on school schedules in Wellington, where officials abruptly closed all schools through Labor Day and sent students home without a remote-learning option because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Beginning Sept. 7, the Wellington district began adding 10 minutes to the end of each school day to comply with state guidelines for the minimum number of instructional hours.