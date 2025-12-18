Crawford county hits pause on energy plans

GIRARD — Crawford County commissioners extended a moratorium on certain energy development projects in Crawford County through 2026.

The Commission voted Dec. 12 to prohibit solar and wind development for a year, while commissioners develop a new comprehensive plan, the Pittsburg Morning Sun reported.

The moratorium was amended to include digital mining centers for such things as cryptocurrency, the newspaper reported, while a second moratorium is in the works to address nuclear energy.

The second moratorium, being developed by County Counselor Jim Emerson, was apparently triggered by the groundbreaking earlier this month for a nuclear reactor to be buried a mile deep in nearby Labette County, the Morning Sun reported.

Emerson told commissioners an appeals process is available through the local Planning and Zoning Board, in case unanticipated issues arise because of the moratorium.