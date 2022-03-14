 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Doctors recall early days of pandemic

Two years ago, doctors weren't sure how to handle the new and scary COVID-19 illness.

March 14, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Steve Stites and Dana Hawkinson prepare for the first video briefing about COVID-19 after the arrival of the first patient two years ago. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from University of Kansas Health System video)

TOPEKA — When the first Kansas patient to be treated for COVID-19 arrived two years ago at The University of Kansas Health System, doctors weren’t sure how to handle the new and scary sickness.

Steve Stites, chief medical officer for KU Health, was working that Saturday morning, trying to figure out how to prepare for the inevitable arrival of a novel coronavirus that was making news in New York City and Seattle.

“So I was like, ‘OK, I’ll go in.’ And we had these spacesuits that we wore. They’re really our hazmat suits. And we didn’t know what to do,” Stites said.

