El Dorado inmate, 39, dies

EL DORADO — Andrew Ellmaker, an inmate at El Dorado Correctional Facility, died in custody Tuesday.

Ellmaker, 39 was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections press release.

Staff and emergency medical service personnel administered life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will oversee the investigation.

Ellmaker was serving a 565-month sentence for convictions of first degree murder and…