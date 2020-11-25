Extended unemployment benefits ending soon

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal program that had extended unemployment benefits for an extra 13 weeks in Kansas will stop next month just as new COVID-19 restrictions could lead to more furloughs and layoffs.
The U.S. Department of Labor informed the state labor agency that the Kansas unemployment levels had fallen below the eligibility threshold for the Extended Benefits program, the Wichita Eagle reported.
The last payments for Kansans on the program will be the week ending Dec. 12. The Kansas Department of Labor will notify affected individuals.
