Unemployment benefits extended

Federal program offers extended benefits during periods of high unemployment.

June 22, 2020 - 8:52 AM

There's been a crush of people trying to file for unemployment benefits to make ends meet after being furloughed or laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansans struggling to find work amid the coronavirus pandemic can receive unemployment for 13 more weeks.

The Kansas Department of Labor announced Thursday that the state has qualified for a program that provides federal reimbursement for extended benefits during periods of high unemployment, the Wichita Eagle reports.

Workers must have exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits to qualify. 

