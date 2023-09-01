 | Fri, Sep 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Federal judge upends court order on transgender birth certificates

A federal judge agreed with Attorney General Kris Kobach' interpretation of a law to end the practice of correcting gender markers on birth certificates.

By

State News

September 1, 2023 - 2:50 PM

A U.S. District Court judge granted Thursday a request by Attorney General Kris Kobach to modify a 2019 consent agreement resolving a lawsuit by permitting transgender Kansans to amend birth certificates to be consistent with gender. Photo by (Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A federal judge granted Attorney General Kris Kobach’s request Thursday to significantly undermine provisions of a 2019 consent judgment granting transgender individuals born in Kansas the right to amend birth certificates to match their gender identities.

Kobach sought the U.S. District Court’s intervention after the Kansas Legislature approved a law defining women and men by biological sex and requiring state agencies to collect health data identifying people as either male or female consistent with that determination at birth. Impetus for the statute was a movement to prevent transgender people from using restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities based on an identity in conflict with their biological sex at birth.

While transgender Kansans considered the statute imposed in July to be harassment, the attorney general argued Senate Bill 180 enabled the court to end the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s practice of correcting gender markers on birth certificates. Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, opposed the law and objected to Kobach’s legal analysis.

Related
July 19, 2023
July 7, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 25, 2019
Most Popular