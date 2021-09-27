Oklahoma taps ESU president

TOPEKA — The president of Emporia State University has been selected as the first woman to hold the job of chancellor for Oklahoma’s higher education system.

Allison Garrett

Allison Garrett, who was hired to lead Emporia State in 2016, becomes the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education’s ninth chancellor in November. She will lead all 25 public higher education institutions in the state, in concert with the Oklahoma State Regents.

Jeffrey Hickman, chairman of the nine-member higher education board, said a national search led to Garrett when the system had to modernize to meet evolving workforce needs. Transition can occur through operational efficiencies and with expanded collaboration to make sure students “know the dream of a college degree can be a reality,” Hickman said.