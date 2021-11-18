Governor: All adults eligible for boosters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — All Kansas adults who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now eligible for booster shots.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the expansion of eligibility Wednesday, two days before an influential U.S. advisory panel on vaccines is set to consider expanded eligibility nationwide. At least five other states and New York City already have made all adults eligible for boosters.

Kansas had been following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommended booster shots for people 65 and older and adults 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions such as cancer or diabetes putting them at greater risk of being hospitalized from a COVID-19 infection.