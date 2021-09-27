 | Mon, Sep 27, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kelly OKs booster

Kansas will offer booster shots for residents who received the Pfizer vaccinations, Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday. The move adheres to recommendations from the CDC for those 65 and older, or those 50 and older with underlying health conditions.

By

State News

September 27, 2021 - 9:08 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday that the state will adopt the recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning Pfizer booster shots as part of the effort to fight COVID-19.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky ruled Thursday that people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 and up who have chronic health problems such as diabetes should be offered a booster once they’re six months past their last Pfizer dose.

Kelly authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to eligible Kansans as of Friday.

Related
September 17, 2021
August 24, 2021
May 14, 2021
February 4, 2021
Most Popular