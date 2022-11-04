 | Fri, Nov 04, 2022
Health officials urge Kansans to take booster shot

State News

November 4, 2022 - 5:22 PM

Kansas health officials urge residents to get vaccinated ahead of an anticipated winter COVID-19 surge. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA — Kansas health officials are warning residents about lingering COVID-19 symptoms, asking people to get boosters and practice COVID-19 safety measures ahead of winter, when COVID-19 cases are predicted to significantly increase. 

Catherine Satterwhite, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regional health administrator for Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, said numbers for vaccine booster shots were worryingly low. 

In Kansas City, she said, only 4% of the eligible population had gotten their updated COVID-19 booster shot. She spoke during a Wednesday medical update held by the University of Kansas Health System. Satterwhite asked people to get booster shots and start thinking about virus prevention measures. 

