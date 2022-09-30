Judge agrees to change of venue for new trial

TOPEKA — Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios agreed Thursday to lower Dana Chandler’s bond and change the venue for a new trial in her 20-year-old double murder case.

Last month’s trial ended in a hung jury, with the 12 members unable to agree on whether Chandler killed her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, in 2002.

Rios said it became clear during last month’s trial, where prospective jurors inadvertently were exposed to information about the case, that it would be “extremely difficult” to conduct another fair trial in Topeka.