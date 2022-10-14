 | Sat, Oct 15, 2022
Woman free on bond while awaiting retrial

Dana Chandler, now 62, was released Wednesday from the Shawnee County Jail after a judge last month lowered her bond to $350,000 from $1 million.

October 14, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Photo by Nomin Ujiyediin / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.

Chandler was originally charged with the Topeka shooting deaths of 47-year-old Mike Sisco and 53-year-old Karen Harkness after a decade of investigation, and in 2012 was found guilty of two counts of murder.

