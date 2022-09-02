Woman’s trial for 2 Kansas deaths ends with hung jury

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County District Court jury reached an impasse Thursday on whether to convict Dana Chandler of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of her ex-husband and his fiancee.

Judge Cheryl Rios brought deliberations to an end after six men and six women of the jury had met for six days without agreement on whether evidence proved Chandler was responsible for the shooting deaths of Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness. Rios dismissed the jury and set a status conference for Sept. 29.

Two jurors who spoke with reporters said the jury split 7-5 in favor of convicting Chandler.