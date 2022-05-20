 | Fri, May 20, 2022
Kansas attorney Spradling is disbarred

Jacqie Spradling was former assistant attorney for Allen County

May 20, 2022 - 5:10 PM

Jacqie Spradling, former Allen County assistant attorney, has been disbarred. Photo by Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court issued a 101-page disciplinary opinion Friday disbarring former Shawnee County prosecutor Jacqie Spradling for a pattern of unethical conduct resulting in “significant prejudice” against the accused.

Spradling is a former Allen County assistant attorney.

It was the most stringent punishment available to the Supreme Court, and followed the unanimous recommendation of a three-attorney panel that heard evidence of Spradling’s penchant for making false statements in court. The justices found Spradling violated more than a half dozen Kansas rules of professional conduct.

