Kansas counties eager for lawmakers to resurrect property tax relief fund

TOPEKA — The Legislature’s perennial failure to invest in lowering local property taxes left Miami County with a budget dilemma this year.

The sheriff’s office, competing with higher wages for law enforcement in the neighboring Kansas City metro area, was about 20 deputies short of a full staff. Faced with the prospect of raising property taxes to pay for better salaries, Miami County Commissioner Rob Roberts said the question he had to ask was: “Are we going to have law enforcement in Miami County?”

By increasing the base pay by $2.50 for law enforcement, the county hired five people. But it meant increasing property taxes by roughly the same amount — $1.7 million — that the state was supposed to distribute to the county through decades old revenue-sharing agreements designed to lower local property taxes.