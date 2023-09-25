 | Mon, Sep 25, 2023
Kansas counties eager for lawmakers to resurrect property tax relief fund

The state abandoned the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund 20 years ago when Kansas lawmakers grappled with a budget crunch. Now that the state's coffers are flush, counties think the fund should be put back into action.

State News

September 25, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Miami County Commissioner Rob Roberts, left, and Bruce Chladny, executive director of the Kansas Association of Counties, appear Friday for a recording of the Kansas Reflector podcast. Photo by Clay Wirestone / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Legislature’s perennial failure to invest in lowering local property taxes left Miami County with a budget dilemma this year.

The sheriff’s office, competing with higher wages for law enforcement in the neighboring Kansas City metro area, was about 20 deputies short of a full staff. Faced with the prospect of raising property taxes to pay for better salaries, Miami County Commissioner Rob Roberts said the question he had to ask was: “Are we going to have law enforcement in Miami County?”

By increasing the base pay by $2.50 for law enforcement, the county hired five people. But it meant increasing property taxes by roughly the same amount — $1.7 million — that the state was supposed to distribute to the county through decades old revenue-sharing agreements designed to lower local property taxes.

