Kansas COVID-19 deaths top 7,000

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported Wednesday that it has seen more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and health officials in one of Kansas’ most populous counties are talking again about the possibility of imposing a local mask mandate only days after one for children expired.

Gov. Laura Kelly immediately ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sundown Friday, just as she has every time Kansas has reported another 1,000 deaths.

Kelly’s action and the interest in a new mask mandate in Douglas County, home to the main University of Kansas campus, come as the state continues to see relatively high numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.