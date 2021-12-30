 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Kansas COVID-19 deaths top 7,000

Health officials in Lawrence are talking about a local mask mandate just days after one for children expired. Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags flown at half-staff until sundown Friday.

December 30, 2021 - 9:26 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags flown at half-staff through sundown Friday in honor of the 7,000 Kansans who contracted COVID-19 and died since the pandemic began in March 2020. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR/TIM CARPENTER

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported Wednesday that it has seen more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and health officials in one of Kansas’ most populous counties are talking again about the possibility of imposing a local mask mandate only days after one for children expired.

Gov. Laura Kelly immediately ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sundown Friday, just as she has every time Kansas has reported another 1,000 deaths. 

Kelly’s action and the interest in a new mask mandate in Douglas County, home to the main University of Kansas campus, come as the state continues to see relatively high numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. 

