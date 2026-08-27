 | Thu, Aug 27, 2026
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Kansas gets $134M in Meta settlement

The state will receive $134 million from Meta’s landmark settlement over child safety.

By

State News

August 27, 2026 - 3:01 PM

Photo by Jens Büttner/dpa/TNS

TOPEKA — The parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram agreed to one of the largest state consumer protection settlements in American history, paying $17.1 billion to most U.S. states and territories and promising to implement sweeping safety features to protect kids.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday the state’s $134 million portion of the settlement with Meta “marks a down payment on an industry-wide transformation that will finally prioritize our children’s well-being over corporate profits.”

“For too long, Meta…

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