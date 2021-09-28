 | Wed, Sep 29, 2021
Kansas lawmakers set to examine impact of virus mandates

Republicans to investigate 'government overreach'

September 28, 2021 - 10:51 AM

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson and Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, right. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature on Monday agreed to create a committee to examine the impact of COVID-19 mandates and what they called government overreach, partly in response to Democratic President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine requirements.

“We need to check the federal government pretty hard and stop them,” said Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn, a McPherson Republican.

Republican Senate President Ty Masterson and Republican House Speaker Ron Ryckman will appoint the 11 committee members, who will meet for up to five days and hear public testimony.

