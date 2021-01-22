Kansas moves into second phase of immunizations

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is shifting into the second phase of coronavirus immunizations as the Republican-led state House on Thursday approved a bill that would extend the state’s pandemic emergency declaration.

The 119-3 vote sends the bill to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who has until Jan. 26 to act before the declaration expires. It expands the use of telemedicine and adds flexibility in health care licensing through March 31. But it also limits Kelly’s ability to close businesses and allows counties to opt out of mask mandates and other health orders she issues.

The move comes as Kelly said communities can move beyond immunizing health care workers and long-term care residents.