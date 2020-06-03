Kansas no longer shielding people from evictions, foreclosures

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is no longer shielding renters and homeowners who are financially strapped because of the coronavirus pandemic from being evicted or having lenders foreclose on their mortgages.

Kelly allowed an executive order that had banned new evictions and foreclosures to expire May 26. Her office confirmed Monday that the executive order no longer was in place, The Wichita Eagle reports.

The Democratic governor let the ban on evictions and mortgage foreclosures expire the same day she lifted statewide restrictions on businesses and left it to each of the state’s 105 counties to decide whether they would remain closed. The state’s unemployment rate soared to 11.2% in April from 2.8% in March after Kelly imposed a statewide stay at home order through May 3.