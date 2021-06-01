Concerns arise as eviction ban ends

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Advocates for renters in Kansas are troubled by the end of the state’s ban on evictions and foreclosures on home mortgages for people who are struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top Republican lawmakers on Friday rescinded the executive order from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly imposing the ban. State law gives leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to rescind such orders.

Republicans have long argued that the state’s moratorium prevents landlords from getting paid. Many landlords have their own mortgages to pay on the properties they rent.