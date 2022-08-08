 | Mon, Aug 08, 2022
Kansas ranks 17th in U.S. on child well-being in terms of economic, health and education

John Wilson, president and chief executive officer of Kansas Action for Children, said the study was evidence Kansas ought to devote more resources to improving health of the next generation.

August 8, 2022 - 3:40 PM

TOPEKA — A national survey of child well-being revealed Kansas ranked in the top 10 in terms of their financial security but the state performed modestly in key health, education and community factors.

The 2022 edition of the 50-state report by the nonprofit Annie E. Casey Foundation released Monday showed Kansas ranked 17th overall in the country based on four statistical categories. This year’s Kids Count revealed Kansas ranked eighth nationally in economic welfare terms, 23rd in a batch of community measurements, and 24th in both health and education status of children.

Overall, Kansas’ composite ranking of 17th was above Missouri’s 27th and Oklahoma’s 40th positions but below rankings of Nebraska at eighth and Colorado at 16th.

