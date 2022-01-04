 | Tue, Jan 04, 2022
Kansas sees record hike in COVID cases

Kansas has averaged more than 3,000 new COVID cases a day over the past week, the most ever since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.

By

State News

January 4, 2022 - 9:25 AM

TNS photo

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Monday reported a record seven-day average for new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as one of the state’s largest hospitals struggled to treat an influx of patients.

State health department data shows Kansas reported an average of 3,134 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. That’s 13% higher than the previous record of 2,767 cases per day for the seven days ending Nov. 18, 2020.

The state also averaged 38 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and 11 additional reported deaths per day for the seven days ending Monday. Meanwhile, the omicron variant was spreading in the state. 

