 Fri, Feb 24, 2023
Kansas senators pass sweeping 4.75% flat income tax

Tyson and Masterson claimed states with no income tax or single-rate systems are better off than those with progressive or graduated income tax brackets.

By

State News

February 24, 2023 - 1:48 PM

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, sits at her desk on the floor of the Kansas Senate. Tyson and Senate President Ty Masterson have championed a proposed flat income tax. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

The richest Kansans would receive thousands of dollars in income tax cuts while the poorest residents would save just a few under a bill Kansas senators passed Thursday.

After a debate that turned bitter when a Democratic senator proposed a graduated income tax system, the Kansas Senate voted 22-17 for a 4.75% flat income tax rate on a voice vote. It now goes to the Kansas House of Representatives for consideration.

The flat tax has been championed by Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, and carried on the floor by Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, who chairs the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee. 

