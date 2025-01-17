Kansas suffragists to celebrate

A memorial recognizing the Kansas women who fought for a woman’s right to vote will be dedicated at noon on Jan. 29 (Kansas Day) at the Kansas Capitol.

The celebration includes the unveiling of an 18-feet by 9-feet mural created by artist Phyllis Garibay-Coon.

The mural depicts 13 Kansas suffragists from across the state. The women span 60 years, from 1859 to 1919, and include figures such as Clarina Nichols from Quindaro, who achieved voting rights for women in school elections in 1859, and Jane Brooks of Wichita, who served as the president of the Kansas Equal Suffrage Association in 1919.

Spearheading the effort is the Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee, in collaboration with the Kansas Historical Society. The memorial committee was formed through the combined efforts of the League of Women Voters of Kansas and the Kansas American Association of University Women, which united to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment enacted in 1920.

Marlene Merrill, a co-chair of the memorial committee, said it’s their hope that the mural “Is an inspiration to the citizens of today and sends the message that with hard work and dedication you really can achieve wondrous things.”

The committee’s mission is to honor Kansas women who played a significant role in the statewide and national struggle for women’s voting rights. This public art piece aims to inspire reflection on Kansas’s history, educate people about important Kansas figures, and instill these values in future generations.

The committee worked closely with the Capitol Preservation Committee to bring the mural to life.

Ms. Garibay-Coon, the daughter of a third-generation farmer from Kingman County, hopes her mural will serve as a platform for sharing truth and knowledge with all visitors to the Capitol building. She invites everyone to attend the dedication which will be in the first-floor rotunda of the Capitol.