 | Wed, Apr 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

Federal health officials are investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots the occurred after vaccination. None of the cases were reported in Kansas, but the state is suspending distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is not the most common vaccine given in the state.

By

State News

April 14, 2021 - 9:42 AM

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials announced Tuesday that the state is suspending distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccines as federal health officials investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

“Just as important as getting vaccines into arms — is making sure those vaccines are safe,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release. 

The move came after the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. None of the cases were reported in the Kansas.

Related
April 14, 2021
March 28, 2021
March 25, 2021
January 27, 2021
Most Popular