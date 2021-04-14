Kansas suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials announced Tuesday that the state is suspending distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccines as federal health officials investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

“Just as important as getting vaccines into arms — is making sure those vaccines are safe,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release.

The move came after the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. None of the cases were reported in the Kansas.