Kansas tax revenue below expectations but still robust

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Revenue said reduction in the state sales tax rate on groceries contributed to an $8 million decline in revenue from that source when comparing last month’s collections to results in April 2022 prior to the tax cut.

A law endorsed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly sliced assessment on food from 6.5% to 4% on Jan. 1. The rate is scheduled to fall to 2% on Jan. 1, 2024, and to reach zero on Jan. 1, 2025.

The state Department of Revenue said collection of retail sales tax in April totaled $237 million or $5.5 million less than anticipated for the month. The amount was $7.9 million less than the $244 million state government took in from sales tax during April 2022.