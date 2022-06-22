 | Wed, Jun 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas to give child care workers $53M

Gov. Laura Kelly announced a program to deliver bonuses to 22,000 child care workers in appreciation for their hard work, especially during the pandemic.

By

State News

June 22, 2022 - 2:13 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly announces a new $53 million bonus pay program for child care workers during a news conference Tuesday at Countryside United Methodist Church in Topeka. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced a $53 million program to deliver bonuses to 22,000 child care workers at licensed facilities in Kansas.

Child care workers will receive a one-time payment between $750 and $2,500, depending on the hours they work, in late July. The governor said the appreciation bonuses are “a reward for their incredibly hard work.”

“Child care providers have faced unbelievable challenges during the last two-and-a-half years,” Kelly said. “Yet they’ve continued to fulfill their critical role in caring for kids. Their work is essential to the social and economic well-being of our state.”

Related
June 3, 2022
May 6, 2022
April 6, 2022
July 15, 2021
Most Popular