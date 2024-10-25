Kansas unemployment holds steady

TOPEKA — The streak of five consecutive months of increases in the Kansas unemployment rate came to an end in September as the jobless figure held at the 3.3% level reached in August.

State and federal labor departments reported Kansas unemployment plateaued at 3.3% following a steady rise from 2.7% in March.

The percentage of Kansans unable to find employment ranged from 2.6% to 2.8% from June 2022 through April of this year. The progression: March, 2.7%; April, 2.8%; May, 2.9%; June, 3%; July 3.2%; and August, 3.3%.

On an individual basis, that meant the number of Kansans unsuccessful in securing employment increased from 40,700 in March to 50,400 in September.

Kansas’ nonfarm payroll, a figure that captures private sector and government employers, did grow by 2,700 jobs in September. Of that shift, 1,900 jobs were added in government and 800 jobs were created in the private sector in Kansas.

In the past year, Kansas expanded nonfarm employment with 16,500 private-sector jobs and 2,700 government positions.

The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly released last month the annual Kansas Economic Report that documented long-term trends in the labor market relative to 2023.

Amber Shultz, secretary of the Department of Labor, said the analysis indicated Kansas continued to demonstrate “resilience in its economic recovery” from turmoil generated by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“However, demographic challenges such as a shrinking younger population highlight the need for careful attention to workforce development as we plan for the future,” Shultz said.

The report said Kansas recorded a 0.6% increase in its labor force during 2023, pushing the total to 1.51 million.

The number of employed Kansans hit a record 1.47 million during the year. The jobless rate averaged 2.7% in 2023, which was below the national average of 3.6%.

Health care, transportation and computer-related occupations in Kansas were expected to grow significantly through 2032, the report said.

Kansas’ exports hit a record $14.1 billion in sales based on growth in the transportation equipment and processed foods sectors. However, the report said exports to the state’s leading trade partners of Mexico, Canada and Japan declined over the year.

David Toland, the lieutenant governor and secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, said work to attract new business investment meant the state had to do a better job retaining or recruiting labor talent.

“It’s simple: We need more humans in Kansas to keep up with the phenomenal economic growth our state is experiencing,” he said.