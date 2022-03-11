 | Fri, Mar 11, 2022
Kansas unemployment rate slides to 2.6%

The latest report from the Kansas Department of Labor shows the state's unemployment rate hit 2.6%, its lowest level loin more than a decade.

March 11, 2022 - 2:30 PM

The Kansas unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in January, the lowest level during the governorship of Laura Kelly and the lowest rate in more than a decade. The state’s jobless rate surged to 12.2% in 2020 at outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas unemployment rate declined in January to 2.6%, federal and state agencies said Friday, to the lowest level in more than a decade.

The COVID-19 pandemic hijacked the nation’s economy in April 2020 to drive the jobless rate in Kansas to an astonishing 12.2%. It was above 5% for six months, before sliding to 4.7% by October 2020. The gradual decline placed the figure at 3.8% by January 2021 and 2.9% in October 2021.

In the latest report from the Kansas Department of Labor and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state’s unemployment rate hit 2.6% in January. There were 39,000 Kansans without a job last month, a sharp decline from 56,000 unemployed in January 2021.

