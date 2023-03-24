 | Fri, Mar 24, 2023
KBI raid leads to six arrests

The investigation began in October after the Osawatomie Police Department developed information about drug sales.

March 24, 2023 - 5:03 PM

A lengthy investigation led to the arrests of six people for suspected distribution of methamphetamine and other charges in eastern Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

The arrests took place in Miami and Linn counties Wednesday morning, according to a KBI press release after search warrants were executed at a residence in rural Osawatomie and two residences in LaCygnes, according to the KBI press release.

