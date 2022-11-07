 | Mon, Nov 07, 2022
KCC: No way to alter cold snap costs

The Kansas Corporation Commission will allow residential ratepayers to bear the brunt $622 million in extraordinary costs absorbed by public utilities during a cold snap in February 2021.

November 7, 2022 - 2:19 PM

A weeklong cold wave in February sparked an energy crisis which drove the price of natural gas to 200 times its price a few days before. (Max McCoy/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Corporation Commission issued orders requiring retail residential ratepayers to bear the brunt of $622 million in extraordinary costs absorbed by public utilities to buy natural gas during a brutal cold snap in February 2021.

The three-member KCC didn’t require utility companies to eat costs associated with a winter storm given the name Uri. There was no negotiation for price breaks on behalf of residential customers, despite private commercial deals reducing by 25% or more their payments tied to the weather.

Nor did the commission launch its own investigation into the mystery of what transpired when natural gas prices surged during a crucial seven-day period.

