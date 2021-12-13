Labette County boots commissioner

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Voters Labette County managed to do something that state law makes difficult when they voted earlier this month to recall their county commissioner.

The vote to remove Labette County Commissioner Brian Kinzie from office isn’t quite official, but he has conceded that he lost the race.

The Wichita Eagle reported that 831 people voted to recall Kinzie while 580 said he should stay in office, so even if a few votes are thrown out when the results are certified today, it isn’t likely to change the result.