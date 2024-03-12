Latest flat tax plan would slash rate over six years

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate is prepared to advance another plan to implement a flat income tax rate, this time with reductions phased in over six years, following last month’s failure in the House to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of similar legislation.

The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee has scheduled a hearing Tuesday on Senate Bill 539, which packages the flat tax with other provisions similar to those in the bill Kelly vetoed. They include tax cuts for banks, Social Security income and the state property tax that funds public schools.

The committee is simultaneously pursuing standalone bills that would eliminate property taxes used to pay for maintenance of buildings owned by state agencies and universities, as well as a sales tax exemption for disabled veterans.